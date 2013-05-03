NEW DELHI May 3 Boeing Co has agreed to
compensate state-run Air India Ltd for the grounding of
787 Dreamliner passenger jets, the Indian aviation minister said
on Friday, adding the details have yet to be finalised.
The carrier expects to restart Dreamliner operations for
domestic flights by mid-May, Ajit Singh said.
Air India has six Dreamliners and has ordered 21 more. The
planes have been grounded worldwide since January following
incidents of overheating in the batteries providing auxiliary
power. Boeing has since worked to develop new battery housings
to prevent a repeat of the incidents.
Ethiopian Airlines became the world's first carrier to
resume flying the revamped Dreamliners last week.