UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India's foreign investment limit of 49 percent in local airlines includes both foreign instuitional investments and foreign direct investment, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
India on Friday allowed foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in local carriers, in a much-awaited policy move that provides a potential lifeline to the country's debt-laden airlines by opening up a fresh source of funding. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders