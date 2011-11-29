MUMBAI Nov 29 India's aviation ministry
has proposed allowing foreign airlines to invest under 26
percent in Indian carriers and the final decision will be made
by the cabinet, civil aviation minister Vayalar Ravi told news
channel CNBC TV18.
India allows up to 49 percent foreign investment in Indian
carriers but bars foreign carriers from owning stake.
With most carriers suffering losses due to high costs and
debt in a crowded and competitive aviation market, the
government is now mulling a change in regulation.
"FDI (foreign direct investment) is acceptable
till a limited point. That limited point is still under debate,"
Ravi said in the televised interview.
"The proposal of my ministry is less than 26 percent," he
said, adding the final decision will be taken by the cabinet. He
did not give a timeline.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion
and the Civil Aviation Ministry differ on the quantum of stake
that foreign airlines be allowed to pick up, government sources
told Reuters in October.
While the industry ministry wants foreign airlines to be
allowed to take 26 percent stake, the civil aviation ministry
wants it capped at 24 percent, the sources said.
Most Indian carriers, with the exception of IndiGo
are loss-making and full service carriers such as Air India
, Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines
, have high debt on their books.
Kingfisher, which has cancelled scores of flights this
month, is hunting for strategic investors to tide over a cash
crunch..
Budget carrier SpiceJet has also said it will
evaluate selling stake to a foreign carrier if the government
were to change FDI rules..
Ravi said his ministry was also trying to persuade state
governments to bring down the sales tax on jet fuel.
Indian states heavily tax sales of aviation turbine fuel,
the key input for carriers, and aviation turbine fuel prices for
domestic operations in India are higher than international
benchmarks.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)