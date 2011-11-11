NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's aviation regulator on Friday said it was starting financial surveillance of all airlines as it doesn't want them to compromise on safety because of a cash crunch, Director general civil aviation E.K. Bharat Bhushan told Reuters.

He said Kingfisher, Spicejet and IndiGo have been asked to explain the reason for operating less flights than scheduled.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)