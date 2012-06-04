NEW DELHI, June 4 India's civil aviation
ministry has proposed slashing state taxes on jet fuel, which
may significantly bring down costs for ailing local airlines
that are reeling under a debt load of $20 billion and annual
losses of $2 billion.
The ministry has sought opinion from stakeholders on
reducing state taxes on jet fuel to a uniform 4 percent,
according to a discussion paper posted on its website.
Different states impose sales tax at varying rates on
aviation turbine fuel, going as high as 30 percent. High fuel
expenses, contributing nearly half the costs incurred by
airlines, has compounded woes for the sector struggling with
intense competition.
"Reduction in the fuel tax would allow the Indian carriers to
become competitive in servicing passengers to their respective
hubs within India and compete with international carriers. This
advantage would allow them to increase their market share," the
paper said.
The ministry has also proposed to abolish service tax on air
tickets, which according to the paper, makes air travel "a
luxury rather than an efficient mode of transport."
Service tax, including fuel surcharge, is currently 773
rupees or 10.3 percent of the total fare, whichever is lower,
for an economy ticket on international flights.
India has already allowed carriers to import jet fuel
directly and has proposed letting foreign airlines invest in
local carriers, hoping the moves will aid the embattled sector.
Analysts estimate that the move to allow direct imports
could reduce costs by 15 to 20 percent as airlines would not
have to buy fuel from oil marketing companies, which are
mandated to levy various federal and state taxes.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)