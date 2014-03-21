MUMBAI, March 21 The Indian government has
raised more than $900 million by selling a 9 percent stake in
Axis Bank Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of
the development said on Friday.
The federal government held 20.7 percent in Axis Bank,
India's third-largest private-sector bank by assets, via a trust
fund called Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India
(SUUTI), before the stake sale.
The share sale was launched on Thursday in the indicative
price band of roughly 1,290 rupees to 1,357 rupees a share, a
discount of as much as 5 percent from its closing price on
Thursday of 1,357.35 rupees.
The issue is part of the government's campaign to raise
revenues and meet its revised fiscal deficit target
of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year
ending on March 31.
