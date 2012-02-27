MUMBAI, Feb 27 India lender Axis Bank
is planning to raise around $500 million via bonds
maturing in five and half years, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The initial price guidance for the issue has been given at
450 basis points over a similar tenure US Treasury bond, said
the sources, who declined to be named.
The bank has appointed Barclays Capital, Citibank, HSBC, JP
Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as bookrunners, the sources
said.
The private lender will issue the bonds through its Dubai
branch, they said.
Should a deal materialise, it will mark Axis' return to the
offshore markets after almost sixteen months.
Axis raised $500 million through a 5.5-year bond in late
October, which priced at a coupon of 4.75 percent or 360 basis
point over Treasuries.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)