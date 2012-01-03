Mauritius' Ciel Textile profit hit by restructuring costs
PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 Mauritian clothing maker Ciel Textile said pre-tax profit dropped 16 percent in the first-half as a result of restructuring costs from its knitwear activities.
Jan 3 India's Bajaj Auto, the country's second largest bike maker, unveiled a low-emission car on Tuesday, TV channel visuals showed, the company's first product for the car segment.
The RE60 has high fuel-efficiency ratios, the company said in a promotional video.
Bajaj has been working with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA on a project to develop what was originally planned to be an ultra low-cost minicar. (Writing by Henry Foy)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 14 PSA Group is holding talks with General Motors about buying its European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, a deal which would increase competition for market leader Volkswagen.
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct