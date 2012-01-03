NEW DELHI Jan 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second largest two-wheel vehicle maker, expects to see exports worth 65 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) in the fiscal year that ends in March, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bajaj exported 119,708 vehicles in December, the company said this week, a rise of 26 percent from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 53.1050 rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)