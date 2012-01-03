NEW DELHI Jan 3 France's Renault SA and Japan's Nissan Motor Co will decide on any future engagement with India's Bajaj Auto Ltd on the company's new four-wheeled vehicle after this weekend's auto event in New Delhi, Bajaj Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

Bajaj, India's second-largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, launched its first-ever four-wheeled vehicle earlier on Tuesday.

The company had been working with Nissan and Renault on a project to develop what was originally planned to be an ultra low-cost minicar. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)