Dec 2 India's Bajaj Auto November vehicle sales:
Nov 2011 Nov 2010 Pct Chg TOTAL SALES 374,477 299,231 +25.1 MOTORCYCLE SALES 331,967 265,036 +25.3 EXPORTS 129,256 90,869 +42.2
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised 3-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.