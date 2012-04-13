BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
MUMBAI, April 13 The Indian government will inject 155 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) in state-run banks in the fiscal year 2012/13, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.
($1=51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.