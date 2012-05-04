MUMBAI May 4 Indian banks may need to raise up
to $50 billion of additional equity under the Basel III capital
regulations announced by the Reserve Bank of India, Fitch
Ratings said on Friday.
More than three-quarters of this extra funding would need to
be added between the fiscal years 2015/16 and 2017/18, the
ratings agency said in a statement.
Lenders have to maintain Tier I capital, or core capital, of
at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on an ongoing
basis, the RBI said in its final guidelines on Basel III capital
regulations on Wednesday, from 6 percent currently.
The guidelines are effective from Jan. 1, 2013 in a phased
manner over five years.
The new regulations could lead to an equity dilution in
banks of roughly $30 billion to $35 billion over the next five
years, Macquarie said.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)