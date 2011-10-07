MUMBAI Oct 7Indian bank loans rose 19.5 percent on year as of Sept. 23, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Deposits were up 17.4 percent from a year earlier.

Outstanding loans rose 188.60 billion rupees to 40.93 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23.

Non-food credit rose 240.30 billion rupees to 40.25 trillion rupees and food credit fell 51.71 billion rupees to 682.45 billion rupees in the period, the bank said.

Bank deposits rose 82.32 billion rupees to 55.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23, the WSS showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)