MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian bank loans rose 19.5 percent on year as of Oct. 7, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Deposits were up 17.4 percent from a year earlier.

Outstanding loans rose 554.43 billion rupees to 41.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7.

Non-food credit rose 603.73 billion rupees to 40.85 trillion rupees and food credit fell 49.30 billion rupees to 633.15 billion rupees in the period, the bank said.

Bank deposits rose 946.65 billion rupees to 56.25 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 7, the WSS showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)