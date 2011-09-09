MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian bank loans rose 20.6 percent on year as of August 26, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Deposits were up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

Outstanding loans fell 35.95 billion rupees to 40.45 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 26.

Non-food credit fell 47.29 billion rupees to 39.71 trillion rupees and food credit rose 11.34 billion rupees to 735.81 billion rupees in the period, the bank said.

Bank deposits rose 176.50 billion rupees to 55.09 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 26, the WSS showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)