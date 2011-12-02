MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian bank loans rose 17.7 percent on year as of Nov. 18, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Deposits were up 16.4 percent from a year earlier.

Outstanding loans rose 85.70 billion rupees to 41.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 18.

Non-food credit rose 73.20 billion rupees to 41.10 trillion rupees and food credit rose 12.50 billion rupees to 787.13 billion rupees in the period, the bank said.

Bank deposits fell 68.42 billion rupees to 56.47 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 18, the WSS showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)