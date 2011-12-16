MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian bank loans
rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier as of two
weeks to Dec. 2, while deposits were up 17.9 percent, the
central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on
Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 463.77 billion rupees ($8.8 billion)
to 42.35 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.
Non-food credit rose 432.46 billion rupees to 41.53 trillion
rupees and food credit rose 31.31 billion rupees to 818.44
billion rupees in the period, the statement showed.
Bank deposits rose 627.98 billion rupees to 57.1 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 18, the statement showed.
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)