MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian bank loans rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Dec. 2, while deposits were up 17.9 percent, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 463.77 billion rupees ($8.8 billion) to 42.35 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.

Non-food credit rose 432.46 billion rupees to 41.53 trillion rupees and food credit rose 31.31 billion rupees to 818.44 billion rupees in the period, the statement showed.

Bank deposits rose 627.98 billion rupees to 57.1 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 18, the statement showed.

($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)