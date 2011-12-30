MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian bank loans rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Dec. 16, while deposits were up 18.0 percent, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 315.62 billion rupees ($5.96 billion) to 42.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 16.

Non-food credit rose 305.01 billion rupees to 41.84 trillion rupees and food credit rose 10.61 billion rupees to 829.05 billion rupees in the period, the statement showed.

Bank deposits fell 374.69 billion rupees to 56.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec 16, the statement showed. ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)