MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian bank loans
rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier as of two
weeks to Dec. 16, while deposits were up 18.0 percent, the
central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on
Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 315.62 billion rupees ($5.96 billion)
to 42.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 16.
Non-food credit rose 305.01 billion rupees to 41.84 trillion
rupees and food credit rose 10.61 billion rupees to 829.05
billion rupees in the period, the statement showed.
Bank deposits fell 374.69 billion rupees to 56.73 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Dec 16, the statement showed.
($1 = 53 Indian rupees)
