April 20 Indian bank loans rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to April 6, while deposits were up 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 819.4 billion rupees ($15.73 billion) to 46.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 6.

Non-food credit rose 837.8 billion rupees to 46.14 trillion rupees and food credit fell 18.4 billion rupees to 794.6 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 1.91 trillion rupees to 60.95 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 6, the supplement showed.

