NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian bank loans
rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier as of May 18, while
deposits grew 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly
statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 40.1 billion rupees ($718.6 million)
to 46.48 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 18.
Non-food credit was lower by 23.2 billion rupees to 45.43
trillion rupees while food credit rose 63.3 billion rupees to
1.05 trillion rupees in the period.
Bank deposits fell 21.3 billion rupees to 60.58 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to May 18, the supplement showed.
($1 = 55.8 rupees)
