MUMBAI, June 29 Indian bank loans rose 17.8 percent from a year earlier as of June 15, while deposits grew 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 24.7 billion rupees ($444.2 million) to 47.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 15.

Non-food credit was higher by 89.8 billion rupees to 46.09 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 65.1 billion rupees to 1.06 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 236.3 billion rupees to 61.14 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 15, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)