MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian bank loans
rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Dec.
14, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of
India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 35.9 billion rupees to 49.63 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 14.
Non-food credit rose 26.9 billion rupees to 48.54 trillion
rupees while food credit rose 9.0 billion rupees to 1.09
trillion rupees in the period.
Bank deposits fell 89 billion rupees to 64.34 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 14, the supplement showed.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)