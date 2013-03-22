BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations announces launch of secondary public offering
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian bank loans rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to March 8, while deposits were up 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 548.1 billion rupees ($10.09 billion) to 51.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 8.
Non-food credit rose 577.3 billion rupees to 50.77 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 29.2 billion rupees to 1.04 trillion rupees in the period.
Bank deposits rose 991.2 billion rupees to 66.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 8, the supplement showed. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, March 7 Conservative Republicans in Congress said on Tuesday they oppose aspects of the Republican leadership's healthcare bill and they plan to introduce their own legislation on Wednesday to repeal Obamacare.
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.