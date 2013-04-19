BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
MUMBAI, April 19 Indian bank loans rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to April 5 while deposits were up 13.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 835.5 billion rupees ($15.47 billion) to 53.46 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 5.
Non-food credit rose 820 billion rupees to 52.48 trillion rupees while food credit rose 15.5 billion rupees to 979.7 billion rupees during the period.
Bank deposits rose 1.53 trillion rupees to 69.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 5, the supplement showed. ($1 = 54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.