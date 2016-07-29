MUMBAI, July 29 A nation-wide bank strike in
India hit the public transactions like cheque clearances and
cash deposits, but the vital treasury operations including a 150
billion rupee ($2.24 billion) government bond auction are
unlikely to be affected, traders said.
Staffing in treasuries of banks are likely to be less than
normal days but officials will ensure that functions like
bidding at the auction will run smoothly, three traders at
state-run banks said.
"Treasury people have been allowed to enter the head office
of the bank, so there is no problem for us in trading or bidding
at the auctions," said a senior trader at a large state-run
bank.
However, there could be some issues in some banks settling
the previous day's trades due to thin staffing.
"Settlement will be a problem at back office," said a senior
official with State Bank of India.
The RBI was also not too worried about the impact of the
strike on treasury operations and settlements of banks.
"There shouldn't be any problem. Primary dealers are also
there to underwrite if needed. But auctions should go through
smoothly," the official said.
An estimated 1 million bank staff are expected to strike
work, opposing the government's proposal to merge SBI's
associate banks with itself. In addition, unions are against the
government's proposed move to privatise IDBI Bank.
($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees)
