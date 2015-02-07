UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Feb 7 India's Axis Bank is to seek shareholders' approval to raise up to 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) by issuing long-term bonds or non-convertible debentures to select investors, it said in a filing to exchanges. ($1 = 61.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February