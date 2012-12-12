BRIEF-Jordan's First Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
NEW DELHI Dec 12 The government has reached an agreement with the opposition for passing the banking amendment bill in parliament, P. Chidambaram, India's finance minister, told reporters on Wednesday.
The government is seeking parliamentary approval for amendments aimed at attracting more foreign investment into the banking industry, in the latest move by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to open up Asia's third largest economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar;Editing by Sunil Nair)
* On 10 feb 2017 offeror as purchaser and vendor as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 14 Comprehensive Land Development And Investment: