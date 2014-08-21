NEW DELHI Aug 21 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Thursday that the government was working to
tighten up risk management in the banking sector.
Jaitley, in a speech, said that some recent incidents in the
banking sector had been "disturbing" and expressed the hope that
they would not be repeated.
He did not name any banks, but his comments followed the
opening of an investigation into whether the head of
state-controlled Syndicate Bank accepted bribes to roll over a
loan to a steel company.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
editing by Malini Menon)