BRIEF-Deutsche Konsum REIT places capital increase
* Capital increase of Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG completely placed
NEW DELHI, April 9 India needs to consider closing down loss-making branches of state-run banks and insurance companies, said D.K. Mittal, the country's banking secretary. "Branches are there for commercial purpose. You cannot run a loss-making branch," he told reporters on Monday. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Capital increase of Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG completely placed
LONDON, Feb 23 The simple narratives of U.S. President Donald Trump are dangerous for social and financial systems worldwide because they ignore the complex stories behind them, a top European central banker said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels Airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, according to several people close to the matter.