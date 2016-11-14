* Gujarat zone to ease international market access

By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (IFR) - Banks are queuing up for licences to open branches at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), where they will have offshore market access to supply the growing foreign-currency needs of Indian companies.

GIFT City is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to create an international financial centre in the western state, where he was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

So far, 10 banks have applied for licences to the Reserve Bank of India. They include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank, according to a market source.

Yes Bank was the first to get a licence at GIFT City in July last year. ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India have since also received approvals to open branches.

"The GIFT City branch will enable us to cater to domestic companies that need dollar resources," said the head of financial markets at one of the latest applicants.

Banks that do not have overseas branch licences will be able to offer a palette of offshore products to their clients from GIFT.

"Yes Bank did not have a full-fledged branch overseas," said Arun Agrawal, group president of international banking. "The GIFT City branch has helped us in catering to the cross-border requirement of clients in India and their overseas outfits."

OFFSHORE FINANCING

From the GIFT branch, banks will be able to offer foreign currency loans, project finance, loan syndication, trade finance, buyers' credit, and external commercial borrowings.

"We want to evaluate opportunities at the early stages and harness benefits in the long term," said Rajiv Mohan, senior executive vice president of balance sheet management unit and treasury at Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was granted RBI approval to open a branch at GIFT City in April.

Banks that already have branches at GIFT City plan to issue dollar bonds to fund their operations.

"We intend to raise $400-$500 million in dollar bonds from the GIFT City branch as part of our MTN programme in calendar year 2017," said Yes Bank's Agrawal.

The private-sector bank also aims to participate in offshore offerings of dollar bonds from Indian companies through its GIFT branch.

Business transactions of International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) banking units at GIFT City crossed the $1 billion landmark in the year to October 2016. Yes Bank alone did $650 million of offshore transactions.

There is huge scope to relocate offshore business to India. Offshore financial transactions from India totalled $50 billion in 2015 and are expected to grow to $120 billion come 2025. Some of these transactions can now be done onshore from the GIFT City branch, said Dipesh Shah, head (IFSC & Strategy) at GIFT City.

"Given that opportunities from IFSC can be converted, transactional volume has exponential potential, touching $10 billion over the next three years," said Kotak's Mohan.

Some banks are also using their GIFT City branches to become active in offshore rupee, or Masala, bonds.

"The GIFT branch will enable us to act as underwriters and arrangers for Masala bonds, just like any other foreign banks like Credit Suisse and Nomura, and domestic private banks with offshore branches like Axis Bank," said Agrawal.

This is likely to boost Masala bond issuance as more Indian banks will be able to pitch for offshore rupee deals.

"We want to play a meaningful role in the Masala bond market and be a part of such offshore transactions," said Agrawal.

Yes Bank was one of the arrangers for Indiabulls Housing Finance's Masala bond issue in September.

Earlier, banks could only arrange Masala deals, but were not able to underwrite them, unless they had access to a foreign branch. COST BENEFITS Banks are eager to set up shop in GIFT City because obtaining offshore branch licences is very difficult, according to one banker.

So far only three private-sector banks have been awarded offshore branch licences.

GIFT City also offers cost benefits. There is 100 percent income tax exemption for the first five years and 50 percent income tax exemption for the next five years. The branches had to pay minimum alternate tax of 9 percent on profit from the operations at the GIFT City branch, said Shah at GIFT City.

These branches will also be cheaper to run than overseas ones, helping banks to keep their costs under control.

"Banks will be able to save costs on compliance, infrastructure and administration, since it is cheaper to open a branch in India, and manpower is easily available," said Manish Vora, senior president and chief executive officer of IFSC Banking Unit at Yes Bank.

Despite its early success, GIFT City still has a long road ahead. For one, bankers are awaiting clarity on more taxation matters.

"Withholding tax on interest has been clarified, while clarification on dividends, royalties and service payments are expected to follow," said Mohan at Kotak. "The tax and regulatory regimes are important considerations for international investors to operate from GIFT IFSC, which is still work in progress."

GIFT City has the potential to become an international financial centre.

"GIFT city is a new initiative in India, on the lines of the financial and IT services hubs at Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, London etc, and can become a regional financial hub," Mohan said.

Situated between the commercial city of Ahmedabad and the state capital of Gandhinagar, GIFT City is looking to attract both financial and IT services companies and aims to provide half a million direct jobs and half a million indirect jobs by 2020.