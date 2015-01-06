NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's finance ministry has
written to public lenders and other financial institutions,
assuring them of full freedom in matters related to commercial
decisions, transfers and postings.
The assurance follows a two-day brainstorming meeting last
week in the western city of Pune where Prime Minister Narendra
Modi discussed ideas to improve the health of state lenders, who
are facing mounting bad loans and corporate governance issues.
"The banks and financial institutions should take all
commercial decisions in the best interest of the organisation
without any fear or favour," the ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"All decisions should be taken based on facts of the case
and objectivity," the statement said.
For years, political interference and union opposition have
thwarted major reforms at the lenders that account for more than
70 percent of total outstanding loans in the sector.
State banks recorded the highest level of stressed loans at
12.9 percent of their total advances in September last year,
while the same ratio for private sector banks was at 4.4
percent, according to the latest central bank data.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)