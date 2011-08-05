NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Aug 5 A nationwide bank strike
hit India on Friday as unions rebelled against proposals to
allow more private ownership of state banking behemoths that
could threaten jobs and benefits.
India, the third-largest economy in Asia, has struggled to
reform and liberalise key sectors like banking, retail and
insurance in recent years, partly given widespread fears of
exploitation of local interests by aggressive foreign investors.
The United Forum of Bank Unions which is organising the
strike said it would involve one million employees from 70,000
bank branches, 26 public sector banks including the State Bank
of India , and 26 private sector banks.
"It is a nationwide strike. All branches have been closed
down. The strike will affect every segment of the banking
industry," Vishwas Utagi, the secretary of the United Forum of
Bank Unions said.
"(The strike) isn't for any of the economic demands of the
present workforce. It is for the preservation of the economic
sovereignty of the nation," added the left-leaning umbrella of
unions that organised the one day strike.
Analysts said many banking operations would be untroubled by
the strike, with several of India's new generation of privately
owned banks not involved, including ICICI Bank , HDFC
Bank , YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank
.
Trading in bonds, foreign exchange and stocks was largely
unaffected.
"If it's just one day what happens is the system broadly
adjusts, one day's operations get shut down and then a lot of
transactions get postponed to Saturday," said J.P. Morgan
banking analyst Seshadri Sen. "There are some issues but broadly
it doesn't destabilise the system."
It was not immediately possible to verify the scale of the
strikes though in some Mumbai suburbs, bank branches were shut
as thousands of employees, many brandishing red banners,
congregated in a large protest rally at Azad Maidan, a sprawling
ground in south Mumbai, India's financial capital.
India's state-run banks dominate around 70 percent of the
country's banking sector, but inefficient practices, bloated
workforces and generous pension schemes for lifelong employees
have stoked calls for an injection of private sector capital to
overhaul and reinvigorate them.
Foreign ownership of Indian banks is capped at 20 percent.
Unions are opposed to proposals now being deliberated by the
government that would reduce the government stake in public
sector banks from 51 percent to 33 percent.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Abhijit Neogy in New Delhi and
Swati Pandey in Mumbai; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by
Matthias Williams and Daniel Magnowski)