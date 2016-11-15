MUMBAI Nov 15 Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor N.S. Vishwanathan said on Tuesday that a deadline of
March 2017 for banks to clean up stressed assets from their
balance sheets still "stands," indicating the central bank would
not be extending the timeline.
Vishwanathan, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a
banking event, also said the incremental addition of stressed
assets in banks was coming down.
The March 2017 deadline had been set by the previous RBI
governor, Raghuram Rajan, but bankers and analysts had
speculated whether the central bank under new Governor Urjit
Patel would be open to extending it.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)