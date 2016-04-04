* Authorities driving banks' bad loans clean-up
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, April 5 Global distressed asset buyers
such as J.C. Flowers & Co and Apollo Global are flocking to
India, where banks have been ordered to clean up an estimated
$120 billion of bad and troubled loans.
Bad loans at Indian banks jumped by nearly a third to around
4 trillion rupees ($60.3 billion) late last year as the central
bank drives a national clean-up of banks' balance sheets. That
figure doubles to a record amount when restructured, or rolled
over, loans are included - amounting to 11.3 percent of all
loans, the government says.
Foreign firms have been similarly attracted to China, which
has also seen an explosion in bank bad loans, though, unlike
India, China is not pushing banks to carry out a thorough asset
quality review that would increase the number of bad loans.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan wants lenders
to fully disclose and provide for all problem loans by next
March, an exercise that could force Indian banks to consider
selling off chunks of bad loans to specialists to free up
capital.
As more bad loans are likely to be revealed as part of that
broad asset quality review, distressed-debt buyers sense an
opportunity.
J.C. Flowers, which has invested over $14 billion across
several countries and recently announced a joint venture with
Indian financial services group Ambit Holdings, plans to set up
a so-called Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) as well as a
distress-debt fund in India, Asia's third-largest economy.
It will focus on small-and-mid-cap companies, aiming to
build $1 billion in assets under management in India, said Rahul
Gupta, joint group CEO at Ambit.
Apollo Global Management, which has set up an $825 million
fund in India in a partnership with top private sector lender
ICICI Bank's private equity arm, is "refining the
details" of its investment plans in Indian distressed assets.
"We believe (the government and the central bank) are doing
a good job of bringing greater attention and transparency to the
issue," said Mintoo Bhandari, a senior partner at Apollo, adding
the focus on resolution of bad loans and the easing of some
rules was "increasing interest" for global investors like
Apollo.
BUDGET BOOST
For now, Indian banks can only sell their bad loans to ARCs,
entities that were set up as early as a decade ago to help purge
the banking sector of bad loans. However, a lack of capital and
opaque rules meant they have so far played just a minor role.
To bring in more foreign capital, the government's budget in
February announced a range of measures including allowing both
sponsors and foreign investors to fully own ARCs without having
to seek prior regulatory approval.
"These are positive changes inviting foreign capital," said
S. Sriniwasan, CEO of a $525 million fund announced recently by
Canada Pension Plan in a partnership with India's Kotak Group.
He said he expected more foreign investors to buy Indian
distressed assets.
Siby Antony, managing director of Edelweiss ARC, the
country's biggest bad loan buyer, said his firm aimed to buy 160
billion rupees worth of bad loans this fiscal year and would
need as much as 20 billion rupees in new capital.
"I think many are looking at India," he said of foreign
investors new to this market.
ONLY FOR THE PATIENT
Recovery of bad debts in India remains low due to a very
slow legal process and the multiplicity of tribunals. Also,
there is no secondary market for trading bad debt, making it
tougher to exit.
The government is drawing up new bankruptcy laws that aim to
make the process faster and smoother, but full implementation of
those laws and the creation of the necessary infrastructure is
still 2-3 years away, experts say.
"I'm optimistic regarding the introduction of the new
bankruptcy code," said Bhandari at Apollo, adding a warning that
"only investors with a genuine appetite for tackling complexity
and with a fair degree of patience will be effective in this
arena."
Other foreign investors with tie-ups to India's distressed
asset sector include KKR & Co, which recently won
approval to buy a stake in International Asset Reconstruction
Co. KKR has also announced a distressed debt joint venture in
China.
Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's Piramal Group has also
said it intends to set up a $1 billion fund to invest in
distressed assets.
The rise in troubled assets also means more business for
turnaround specialists such as Alvarez & Marsal, which has
stepped up hiring for its Indian operations, and is looking to
add new capabilities such as insolvency practitioners, said
Nikhil Shah, a managing director.
($1 = 66.3555 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, with additional reporting by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Ian Geoghegan)