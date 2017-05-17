MUMBAI May 17 Indian banks could potentially
add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of
soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings
and Research said on Wednesday.
The rating agency, an affiliate of Fitch, said it estimated
Indian banks were sitting on unrecognised stressed loans worth
7.7 trillion rupees.
"While a sizeable proportion of the unrecognised stressed
exposure has strong group linkage or some form of parental
support, potentially half of it could further slip in the next
12-18 months," India Ratings analysts led by Udit Kariwala wrote
in a note.
As of end-December, banks in India had stressed loans of
9.64 trillion rupees, according to government data.
($1 = 64.0650 Indian rupees)
