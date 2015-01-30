MUMBAI Jan 30 Bank of Baroda Ltd,
India's second-biggest lender by assets, booked a 69 percent
fall in quarterly profit on Friday, due to higher provisions for
bad loans and a surge in tax expenses.
The bank, majority-owned by the government, said net profit
reached 3.3 billion rupees ($53.45 million) in the fiscal third
quarter ended Dec. 31, from 10.5 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net bad loans as a percentage of net advances was 2.21
percent, from 1.74 percent in the second quarter.
Provisions in the quarter rose 66 percent from a year
earlier to 12.6 billion rupees.
($1 = 61.7451 Indian rupees)
