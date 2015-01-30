MUMBAI Jan 30 Bank of Baroda Ltd, India's second-biggest lender by assets, booked a 69 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, due to higher provisions for bad loans and a surge in tax expenses.

The bank, majority-owned by the government, said net profit reached 3.3 billion rupees ($53.45 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 10.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net bad loans as a percentage of net advances was 2.21 percent, from 1.74 percent in the second quarter.

Provisions in the quarter rose 66 percent from a year earlier to 12.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.7451 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)