NEW DELHI Aug 14 The Indian government expects
public sector banks would be able to raise 800 billion rupees
($12.31 billion) from the markets to strengthen their balance
sheets, Financial Services Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on
Friday.
Adhia also announced the appointment of new heads of five
banks, including two from the private sector, as part of fresh
measures to improve the performance of the state banks, which
are struggling with rising bad loans.
Indian banks may need up to 1 trillion rupees to manage the
risks from their exposure to debt-stressed firms, Fitch's Indian
unit said this month, on top of the tens of billions of dollars
in capital they need to comply with global banking rules.
($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupees)
