MUMBAI, March 5 India's one-month wholesale
deposit rates were heading towards 10 percent on Tuesday as
banks stepped up their efforts to raise deposits to meet their
year-end targets in March, dealers said.
The one-month certificate of deposit (CD)
rate was at 9.50 percent in secondary market trade, almost
steady compared with Monday's 9.55 percent, which was the
highest level since April 4, 2012. It was 8.15 percent on
Friday.
The rush for such short-term deposits was evident from the
fact that banks were offering lower rates for one-year CDs
compared with one-month ones.
The one-year CD rate was at 9.30 percent and
the most liquid three-month was at 9.50 percent,
thereby inverting the CD curve.
"This usually happens every quarter end and this time it is
more than in other quarters because of the liquidity deficit,"
said a dealer with a foreign bank.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)