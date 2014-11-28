NEW DELHI Nov 28 An Indian Supreme Court order
scrapping most coal extraction permits given to companies would
have a likely impact of 964.84 billion rupees ($15.6 billion) on
state-run lenders, the junior finance minister told parliament
on Friday.
The government had deduced the impact of the cancellation of
the so-called coal block allotments on banks due to likely
stoppage of power production, Jayant Sinha said in a written
reply to a lawmaker question on bad loans for state banks due to
the verdict.
It was, however, not clear whether he was referring to an
increase in bad loans or loan exposure of banks to affected
companies.
Bankers and analysts have previously said it was difficult
to quantify the increase in bad loans as the scrapped coal
blocks will be returned after March and as all the loans to the
affected companies may not turn sour.
Sinha said bad loans of state lenders were a provisional
5.32 percent of total loans as of end-September, while that of
private sector lenders was a provisional 2.04 percent.
Bad loans of state banks in coal industry was 0.23 percent
as of end-September, while for private banks it was 0.22
percent.
($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Devidutta Tripathy; editing by
Malini Menon)