April 4 The Indian government is considering
legislation to empower the Reserve Bank of India in effective
handling of stressed assets, in tandem with its broader plan to
resolve banks' bad loans, the Economic Times reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
The government could issue an ordinance enabling the central
bank to direct banks on dealing with stressed assets as amending
the Banking Regulation Act could take time, the newspaper added.
(bit.ly/2ovXkON)
Indian banks had stressed loans of 9.64 trillion rupees
($148.40 billion) as of end-December, Santosh Gangwar, minister
of state for finance, said last month.
Banks continue to see sour loans growing, although the pace
has slowed. Stressed loans include bad loans and restructured or
rolled over loans.
Banks currently face vigilance from investigating agencies
over stressed assets and the directions issued by the central
bank could also look into that, the report added.
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had earlier this year
proposed the creation of a private-based agency or a government
asset management entity to buy and restructure the soured loans.
Bankers, however, were sceptical as they felt the plan would add
more complexity and delay restructuring.
($1 = 64.9600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Euan Rocha)