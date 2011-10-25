* Cbank chief says banks' deposit mgmt not be disrupted

* SBI chair says liquidity comfortable, rate may not go up soon

* Current rate stands at 4 percent

* Yes Bank raises savings rate by 200 bps to 6 pct (Updates with cbank chief, SBI chair comments, analyst view)

By Swati Pandey and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Oct 25 India's central bank on Tuesday deregulated savings deposit rates, its last administered bank rate, in a move that will expose such accounts to policy rates changes and push up the cost of funds for banks, sending shares in the industry lower.

The decision is expected to spur banks to compete for low-cost deposits, as well as pass along higher lending rates to borrowers, something they have been reluctant to do during the Reserve Bank of India's ongoing policy tightening which saw it raise rates on Tuesday for the 13th time since March 2010.

"Cost of funds will definitely increase, so it is not good for industry. But as far as Kotak is concerned, we are better placed," said Uday Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank , which like many smaller or newer lenders has a relatively small share of low-cost deposits.

Yes Bank , another new private sector bank, was the first off the block, raising savings deposit rate for all savings accounts by 200 basis points to 6 percent.

Before Tuesday, the savings rate stood at 4 percent. It was raised in May after being unchanged for 8 years. By comparison, term deposit rates in India are as high as 8-11 percent at several banks, making for a wide spread over the savings rate.

The move is potentially negative for larger banks with high savings account balances such as State Bank of India , HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank , Punjab National Bank and Axis Bank , Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Shares of big lenders fell, and the bank stocks index fell as much as 3 percent before closing 1.2 percent lower.

Smaller and newer banks are seen as potential beneficiaries of the move, as they are now free to offer higher rates in order to attract deposits. Shares in Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra rose 8.8 and 5.3 percent, respectively.

IDBI Bank executive director R.K. Bansal also said he expects the savings rate to rise to 6 percent.

Bansal estimates that banks with a lower share of savings rate deposits will take a 10-20 basis points hit on margins, while banks with larger share of savings account deposits will see a 40-50 basis points fall.

The move comes as banking system liquidity remains tight and policy interest rates are high following nearly two years of central bank tightening, which Deutsche Bank said could lead to near-term volatility in savings deposit rates.

The RBI and bankers, however, downplayed the prospect that savings deposit rates, which are often used as safe, predictable stores of cash for households, would see immediate volatility.

"We don't see pressure now. Banks are comfortable with the liquidity now. Banks will not be desperate to raise rates," State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told a media briefing, adding that SBI, the country's largest lender, was "not in a hurry" to raise the savings deposit rate.

Indian lenders have in the past opposed freeing up savings deposit rate, arguing that it would add to volatility and force them to raise transaction charges for using ATMs, money transfers and cheque books in order to protect margins.

The central bank did not put a floor on the savings rate or restrict the number of times banks may change the rate. It does require that each bank offer a uniform interest rate on savings deposits up to 100,000 rupees ($2,007).

Above that, a bank may provide differential rates of interest, although it may not charge different rates to different depositors for the same amount on deposit.

Already, banks' cost of funds have risen after the RBI last year mandated that banks calculate interest paid on savings deposits on a daily basis.

Savings deposits make up 22 percent of industry-wide deposits and 13 percent of household savings.

Their popularity with small savers, particularly in rural areas where financial literacy is not widespread, makes rate deregulation politically sensitive, given that rates can now fall as well as rise.

The RBI has been considering deregulating the rate since last year. ($1 = 49.825 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Tony Munroe)