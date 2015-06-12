BRIEF-Azimut Holding sees Q1 net profits between EUR 57 mln and EUR 67 mln
* Reported on Tuesday that it expects Q1 consolidated net profits between 57 million euros ($60.82 million) and 67 million euros
MUMBAI, June 12 India's finance ministry said on Friday banks should work out their own plan for raising capital from the market and can also explore possibility of non-core assets to fund growth.
The ministry has asked for presentations from state-owned lenders assessing their capital requirements, it said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1I8B7Fl)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other finance ministry officials met with the chiefs of the banks earlier on Friday. Jaitley sees merit in the banks' demand for higher capital, he told a news conference earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI, April 5 Crude oil prices near one-month highs and a slightly more upbeat mood in global shares on the back of a bounce in Chinese shares may help carry stock markets in the Gulf higher on Wednesday.
* It has sold 6.02 percent in Cattolica Assicurazioni through accelerated book building (ABB) at 7.25 euros per shares for total of 76.125 million euros