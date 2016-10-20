MUMBAI Oct 20 A slew of banks in India will
either replace or ask customer to change the security codes of
as many as 3.2 million debit cards on fears of potential
breaches, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
The move comes a day after the country's No. 1 lender State
Bank of India said that it had blocked cards of certain
customers.
Of the debit cards affected, 2.6 million are on Visa and
MasterCard platforms, while 600,000 are on the home-grown RuPay
platform, the paper said citing unnamed people aware of the
matter.
The worst-hit of the card-issuing banks are State Bank of
India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank
and Axis Bank, the paper said.
Yes Bank said in a statement on Thursday it had proactively
undertaken a review of its ATMs and found no evidence of any
breach.
SBI had on Wednesday said that it had been informed by card
network providers about a potential risk to some cards, and was
replacing those cards as a precautionary measure.
Other banks did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
There were 697.2 million debit cards in India as of
end-July, according to data from the central bank.
