MUMBAI, July 4 The Indian government has sent a circular to state-run banks asking them to reduce the proportion of bulk and certificates of deposits (CDs) to a combined 15 percent of total deposits to improve asset-liability management and reduce reliance on high cost funds.

Three banking sources confirmed receiving the circular which asked state-run banks to reduce bulk deposits to 10 percent of total deposits and CDs to 5 percent from an average of 25-30 percent now. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)