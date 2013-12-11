BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian banks' loan growth moved closer to the Reserve Bank of India's full-year projection, provisional data released by the central bank showed on Wednesday.
Bank loans grew around 13.8 percent to 76.94 trillion rupees ($1.26 trillion), while deposits rose 11 percent to 58.43 trillion rupees from March 22 to Nov. 29, the provisional data showed.
The RBI projects loans to grow at 15 percent and deposits by 14 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2014. ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.