(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

HONK KONG, Sept 1 The lead banks and their underwriting amounts are being finalised for the acquisition loan to back GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd's proposed coal mines buy from Australia's Hancock Prospecting, banking sources said, Basis Point reported on Thursday.

The loan will be for $1.25 billion. For related story, see:

The top-level group of banks include ICICI Bank , Bank of Baroda , Bank of India , Canara Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank , the sources said. ICICI may be underwriting half the amount.

The loan, which would be drawn down in several stages, has been in senior syndication and may later be launched to general syndication.

Price talk on the loan is 450 basis points all-in at the senior level. Final pricing is pending signing of loan documentation, said a source familiar with the matter.

As previously reported, Standard Chartered Bank was involved in earlier financing talks but dropped out of the negotiations. Axis Bank too has stepped away, the report said.

Of the two potential tenor structures that are being considered, one is for a total maturity of 10 years.

GVK is close to finalising the acquisition of Hancock's Alpha Coal and Kevin's Corner coal mines, Reuters reported last Friday, citing a newspaper report which said the company had agreed to pay $2.2 billion for the mines, including $900 million to develop transport infrastructure to carry the coal to port.

The GVK board is expected to meet soon to approve the purchase. The two companies have been holding talks on the potential purchase since February, the report said. (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Manju Dalal; editing by Malini Menon)