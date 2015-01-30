MUMBAI Jan 30 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's
biggest private-sector lender, booked a 14 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Friday, roughly matching analyst estimates
and setting a record, as growth in income from interest and fees
outpaced growth in bad loans.
The bank, which is also listed in New York, said net
profit reached an all-time high of 28.89 billion rupees ($466.42
million) in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 25.32
billion rupees a year earlier.
The result compared with the 29.18 billion rupee average
estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Net non-performing loans as a percentage of net advances was
1.27 percent, from 1.09 percent in the second quarter.
Shares of ICICI were 5 percent lower after the earnings
release, versus a 1.6 percent fall in the benchmark index
.
($1 = 61.9400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)