NEW DELHI, July 3 India's state-run banks aim to
open more than 8,000 branches in the current financial year
ending in March 2014, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on
Wednesday.
India plans to directly transfer cash benefits to bank
accounts of people under various social welfare scheme over the
next few years and is expanding the banking network.
Currently, more than 40 percent of the 1.2 billion
population is not covered by the banking system. Creating more
branches would allow Indians, particularly those in rural areas,
to get credit at a cheaper rate. Many now have to rely on
money-lenders who charge up to 30 percent interest rates.
The increase in depositors will also allow banks to expand
their business and lend to the corporate sector.
