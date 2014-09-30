NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's state-run banks will "very soon" start raising funds from markets, Financial Services Secretary G.S. Sandhu said on Tuesday, as part of government's efforts to infuse capital into banks.

Indian banks need 2.4 trillion rupees ($38.92 billion) of capital infusion by 2018 to meet the Basel III norms. (1 US dollar = 61.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)